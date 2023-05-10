Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,571 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.74% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $24,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,184,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,851,000 after purchasing an additional 119,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.