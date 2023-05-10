Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,877 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chevron were worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $171.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

