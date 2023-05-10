Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,100,589 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 3,246.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,196,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100,589 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.38% of Coty worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,475,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after buying an additional 440,975 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Coty by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Coty by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coty by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 883,030 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Coty Trading Down 3.2 %

Coty stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.