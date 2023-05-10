Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $22,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,980,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

