Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDV. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 658,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,838,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,417,000 after purchasing an additional 409,996 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS IDV opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

