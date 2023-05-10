Robert W. Baird Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $28.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Everbridge Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 587.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge



Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

