AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,394 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 834.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after buying an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 888,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

