Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 483 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $953.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $865.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $954.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total transaction of $4,417,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,159 shares of company stock worth $31,637,897 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

