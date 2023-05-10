Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 121,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOK stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $684.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

