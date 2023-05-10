Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 139,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

