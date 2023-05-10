Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce updated its Q2 guidance to $0.94-1.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.94-$1.02 EPS.

Kforce Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kforce has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

Institutional Trading of Kforce

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

