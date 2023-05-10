Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $312,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,532,821.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

