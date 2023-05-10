Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Issues Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.52 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $103.90 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average of $158.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after buying an additional 125,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

