Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EA. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.21.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.