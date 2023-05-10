PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.95 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95), Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA Group Trading Down 30.4 %

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PRA Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

