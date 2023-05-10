Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,308. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.