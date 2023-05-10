National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Gap Down to $37.97

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.97, but opened at $36.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 59,363 shares changing hands.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

