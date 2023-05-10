Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.35-$6.95 EPS.

EA opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.49. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.71.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 814,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,224 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,473,000 after buying an additional 320,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

