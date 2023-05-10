CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

CareCloud Price Performance

CCLDO opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56.

