Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rover Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Rover Group Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $873.39 million, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 174,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

