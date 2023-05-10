Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

