Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25 EPS.
NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
