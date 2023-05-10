Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Expensify has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $496.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

Insider Activity

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,412,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,251,384.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $542,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

