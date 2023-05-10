Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $66.5-$67.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.85 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of AMPL opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut Amplitude from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875 in the last ninety days. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 651,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 319,443 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

