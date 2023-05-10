Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

Airbnb stock opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares in the company, valued at $579,167,469.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.