Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.33 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 134.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11,706.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.