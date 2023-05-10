Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.33 EPS.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.