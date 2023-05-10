Robert W. Baird Increases Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of BSY opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,553 shares of company stock worth $5,592,308 in the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.