Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 64.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

GLW stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,316 shares of company stock worth $2,841,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

