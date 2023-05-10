Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 226,725 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 278.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,725 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Simmons First National worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,619,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,236,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 48,027 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $25.88.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 12,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,175 shares of company stock valued at $703,405 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.