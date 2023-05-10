Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,981,000 after buying an additional 163,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,432,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,916,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter.

VPL opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

