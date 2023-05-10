iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGIB stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

