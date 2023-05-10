Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 534.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 330,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 15,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $92.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

