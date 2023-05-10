Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.68.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

