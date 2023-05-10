Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,920 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 276,786 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $12,149,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,450 shares of company stock worth $1,952,882. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

