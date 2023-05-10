Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,484 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

