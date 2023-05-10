Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.80% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALC opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $38.28.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

