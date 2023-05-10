Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

