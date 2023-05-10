Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.56) to GBX 5,790 ($73.06) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

