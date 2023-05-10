Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.68 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.52% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $444.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

