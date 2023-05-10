Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.95. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 50,145 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Stagwell Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.
Insider Transactions at Stagwell
In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at $93,250,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stagwell by 9.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Stagwell by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 884,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
About Stagwell
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stagwell (STGW)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.