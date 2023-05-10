Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.95. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 50,145 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Stagwell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at $93,250,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock valued at $105,491,242 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stagwell by 9.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Stagwell by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 884,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

