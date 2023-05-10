Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

