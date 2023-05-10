Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 427.4% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $4,626,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,185,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

