LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.46. LSB Industries shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 296,345 shares traded.

LXU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

LSB Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $727.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.44.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. On average, analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

