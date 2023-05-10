Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $249.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

