Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.