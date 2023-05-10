Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,688 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.