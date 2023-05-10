State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,280 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp increased its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NYSE ROL opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

