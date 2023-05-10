Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 720 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 138,039 shares valued at $14,153,031. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

