Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 405,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,398,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 75,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 138,039 shares valued at $14,153,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

