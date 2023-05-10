Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.24 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.